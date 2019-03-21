CIADO President Constantin Balaceanu Stolnici recommends Gov’t to endorse research in area of medical cannabis



The President of the International Anti-drug and Human Rights Center (CIADO) Romania, Academician Constantin Balaceanu Stolnici, recommends the Government to endorse the research in the area of medical cannabis and create a legal framework for patients to have access to these treatments safely, a press release of the organization informs. "CIADO Romania President Academician Constantin Balaceanu Stolnici recommends the Government to endorse the research in the area of medical cannabis and create a legal framework for patients to have access to these treatments safely. Taking into account that morphine is also legally used to reduce the pain of end-stage patients, we believe that this step of analysing the opportunity of legalizing marijuana-based medical products for therapeutic purposes, carried out by the Healthcare Ministry, can only be welcomed," the release mentions. CIADO underscored that its clarifications refer to the "marijuana-based medical products" and not to "marijuana" used in the form of joints. "As President of the Scientific Council of the Anti-drug National Agency, I requested the CIADO Director, Mr Lazar Gigel, as well as specialists with the Anti-drug National Agency a meta-study regarding the possible benefits and detriments of cannabis consumption," Constantin Balaceanu Stolnici stated. Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea stated on Wednesday that a working group is analysing the possibility of introducing medical cannabis for certain pathologies, adding that any therapy which helps patients will be discussed. "Yesterday [Tuesday], there was the first meeting of the working group analysing the possibility of introducing medical cannabis for certain pathologies, adjuvant therapies for chronic patients, oncology, epilepsy, rare diseases. It was a first meeting and we are analysing this possibility. Any therapy that helps patients will be discussed," Health Minister Pintea stated at Europe FM radio station. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

