#AGERPRES130 Dan Grecu: AGERPRES must continue to support Romanian sports
Mar 21, 2019
AGERPRES must continue to support Romanian sports in an objective manner, as it has done until now, was the message sent by former gymnast Dan Grecu, on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since the establishment of the AGERPRES National News Agency.
"I want to wish to the AGERPRES news agency a lot of strength, and to stay as objective as it has always been, and to continue to support Romanian sports," was Dan Grecu’s message.
Dan Grecu, the first world champion of Romanian gymnastics, at the World Championships in Varna (Bulgaria) in 1974, won the bronze medals in the Olympic Games in Montreal, in 1976. He also won the bronze in still rings and ranked 4th in the vault event. The former great gymnast also has in his record two world university champion titles and one European champion title.
After he retired, Dan Grecu was a renowned technician, as trainer coordinator of the men’s gymnastics Olympic team, his pupils having won several Olympic and World medals.
***
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
