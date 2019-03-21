|
Insolvent Lactag Readies Sale Of Its Cold Cuts Factory Near Craiova, To Focus On Dairy Production
Lactag, one of the largest Romanian businesses in the sector of dairy and cold cuts manufacturing, reported a turnover of RON58 million in 2018, up 36% year-on-year, backed by the milk processing segment which generated the bulk of (...)
#AGERPRES130 Octavian Morariu: AGERPRES fully contributed to connection between world of sports and Romanian society
Member of the International Olympic Committee (CIO) and Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Vice President Octavian Morariu congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment, mentioning that AGERPRES fully contributed to the tight (...)
#AGERPRES130 Elisabeta Lipa: 130 years of AGERPRES means resolve, determination and ambition
Multiple Olympic Champion in rowing Elisabeta Lipa stated, in a message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary, that these figures represent resolve, determination, and ambition.
"'Many happy returns, best of health, (...)
Spain's Huercasa To Open EUR3M Factory In Romania
Spanish food company Huercasa plans to open a new factory, in Romania, in order to boost its sales in Central and Eastern European countries, a region which generated 80% of the company’s revenue in 2018.
#AGERPRES130 Cotroceni Museum Director: The National News Agency provides correct information
Cotroceni National Museum Director Liviu Jicman congratulates the National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment and voices his appreciation for AGERPRES' professionalism.
"A beautiful and moving anniversary - 130 years since AGERPRES has been informing (...)
Commissioner Cretu:Not all Romanians benefit from economic growth;poverty increased significantly among children,rural environment
Not everybody benefits from the sustained economic growth of Romania and poverty among children and in the rural environment increased significantly, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu stated on Friday within the presentation conference of the Country Report for Romania, (...)
Iohannis: We stand real chance of achieving orderly UK exit; Romanians, first concern
AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Friday said that there is "a real chance" for an orderly exit of the UK from the European Union, underscoring that the first concern is represented by the Romanian citizens living in the kingdom. (...)
