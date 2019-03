Romania’s Management Consulting Services Market Grows 6% In 2018, Overshoots EUR200M Mark



Romania's management consulting services market grew 6% year-on-year in 2018, to over EUR200 million, according to data from management consulting firm Horváth & Partners, which expects the 6% growth rate to be kept in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]