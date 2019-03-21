MEP Laurentiu Rebega, prosecuted for incitement to defraud with European funds and money laundering



MEP Laurentiu Rebega, at the time of the deeds Vice-President of the Prahova County Council, was prosecuted by the anti-corruption prosecutors in a case in which he is accused, among other things, of incitement to defraud with European funds and money laundering, the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) informs on Thursday. According to a DNA press release sent to AGERPRES, the prosecutors within the National Anti-corruption Directorate - the Anti-Corruption Department ordered the prosecution of Laurentiu Rebega, at the time of the deeds Vice-President of the Prahova County Council, and the person who controlled the activity of several agricultural companies, and now a member of the European Parliament, for incitement to the use in bad faith of false documents for unfairly obtaining European funds, instigating to unlawfully changing the destination of European funds, improper participation in the use in bad faith of documents to unlawfully obtain European funds, two money laundering offenses, two crimes of financial operations incompatible with the position held and complicity in bad faith use of false documents for obtaining European funds. "As way of committing the deeds, in a concise formulation, Rebega used a person he controlled so as to draw up the necessary formalities to obtain EU funds to finance a fictitious apicultural project, appropriating over 90 percent of the criminal product (the fraud in 2014), and in the period 2012-2013, the defendant acted as a partner of other people through a front-end company that he was managing in fact, participating in falsifying and using documents, concealing and distributing the criminal fraud product, keeping a share of about 10 percent," the investigators point out. DNA informs that the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration and the Agency for Rural Investment Financing have become involved as civil parties. The file was sent to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

