De’Longhi Close to Overtaking Arctic in Exporter Ranking



Romania has six major home appliances manufacturers and a top component manufacturer and all seven of them are among the largest 250 exporters in 2018, data from the National Statistics Institute show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]