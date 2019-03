Spain’s Huercasa To Open EUR3M Factory In Romania



Spanish food company Huercasa plans to open a new factory, in Romania, in order to boost its sales in Central and Eastern European countries, a region which generated 80% of the company's revenue in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]