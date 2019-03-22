#AGERPRES130 Cotroceni Museum Director: The National News Agency provides correct information



Cotroceni National Museum Director Liviu Jicman congratulates the National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment and voices his appreciation for AGERPRES' professionalism. "A beautiful and moving anniversary - 130 years since AGERPRES has been informing Romanians! I am wishing you on this occasion 'Many happy returns!'. Many happy returns, particularly in this information era, in which it is so important that each one of us reach the correct information, as it is provided with professionalism by AGERPRES. Happy birthday, AGERPRES!," Jicman says in his anniversary message. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first 'telegram', on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)