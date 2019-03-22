 
PM Dancila to pay visit to the US, in view of attending AIPAC Conference
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will pay a visit to the US between Saturday and Tuesday, where she will attend the Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). "The visit takes place following an invitation extended to Romania’s Prime Minister by AIPAC President Morton Fridman and AIPAC Executive Director Howard Kohr. The visit reflects the intensification of the bilateral dialogues and is in line with the efforts of the Romanian Government to strengthen and develop the partnerships which Romania has with the United States and Israel," a Government release sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

