#AGERPRES130/Lucian Anghel (BVB): AGERPRES is on top of my preferences as credible information source



The AGERPRES National News Agency is on top of my preferences as credible information source and I believe it is a landmark in terms of professionalism, Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) President Lucian Anghel says in his congratulation message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary. "AGERPRES is on top of my preferences as credible information source, which is broadcast almost instantaneously after an event takes place, as well as having a high quality. I believe these three features are essential for anything that means news agency or anything that means mass-media, in the context in which we are invaded by fake news and manipulation intentions all over the place. I believe AGERPRES is a landmark in terms of professionalism and I wish from all my heart that you continue the outstanding activity that you have been doing over the next 130 years. We truly need clear information and I believe this can lead to increasing the welfare rate in Romania, having access to information and enhancing the financial information level through materials of an extraordinary clarity which you create, and I congratulate you once more. (...) I believe it would be ideal that AGERPRES continued what it has done so far in terms of financial education, in all the partnerships you have conducted, and once more I congratulate you for these. (...) A super news agency such as AGERPRES I believe has an essential role in broadcasting and actually spreading the good news in regards to financial education of millions of Romanians. I wish you the next 130 years be at least as bright, beautiful and full of high-quality and prompt news broadcast to your readers," Lucian Anghel said. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO- author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) #AGERPRES130/Lucian Anghel (BVB): AGERPRES is on top of my preferences as credible information source.The AGERPRES National News Agency is on top of my preferences as credible information source and I believe it is a landmark in terms of professionalism, Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) President Lucian Anghel says in his congratulation message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary. "AGERPRES is on top of my preferences as credible information source, which is broadcast almost instantaneously after an event takes place, as well as having a high quality. I believe these three features are essential for anything that means news agency or anything that means mass-media, in the context in which we are invaded by fake news and manipulation intentions all over the place. I believe AGERPRES is a landmark in terms of professionalism and I wish from all my heart that you continue the outstanding activity that you have been doing over the next 130 years. We truly need clear information and I believe this can lead to increasing the welfare rate in Romania, having access to information and enhancing the financial information level through materials of an extraordinary clarity which you create, and I congratulate you once more. (...) I believe it would be ideal that AGERPRES continued what it has done so far in terms of financial education, in all the partnerships you have conducted, and once more I congratulate you for these. (...) A super news agency such as AGERPRES I believe has an essential role in broadcasting and actually spreading the good news in regards to financial education of millions of Romanians. I wish you the next 130 years be at least as bright, beautiful and full of high-quality and prompt news broadcast to your readers," Lucian Anghel said. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO- author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Klaus Iohannis, in Brussels highlights important results achieved so far by EU Council Romanian Presidency AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis attended, Thursday through Friday, the European Council meeting in Brussels, context in which he underlined the very important results achieved so far by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU. "The (...)



Romanians continue to trust Army, Church, NATO, EU (INSCOP poll) The institutions Romanians continue to trust the most are the Army and the Church internally, respectively NATO and the European Union at international level, at the opposite end being the political parties - reveals an INSCOP poll, conducted in March 5 - March 13, on the Konrad Adenauer (...)



FinMin Teodorovici: EU officials only feign interest in citizens, everyone for themselves The Country Report presented by the European Commission that includes Romania in the imbalanced states' category was drafted based on media-provided information and placed in a wrong context, and the European officials often only feign interest in the EU citizens, while seeing to their (...)



Finance Minister: Bank Tax Amendments To Be Published on Friday Romanian Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced on Friday that the amended version of the controversial 2018 bank tax decree would be launched into public debate during the day, with the Government set to adopt it next (...)



Insolvent Lactag Readies Sale Of Its Cold Cuts Factory Near Craiova, To Focus On Dairy Production Lactag, one of the largest Romanian businesses in the sector of dairy and cold cuts manufacturing, reported a turnover of RON58 million in 2018, up 36% year-on-year, backed by the milk processing segment which generated the bulk of (...)



#AGERPRES130 Octavian Morariu: AGERPRES fully contributed to connection between world of sports and Romanian society Member of the International Olympic Committee (CIO) and Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Vice President Octavian Morariu congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment, mentioning that AGERPRES fully contributed to the tight (...)



#AGERPRES130 Elisabeta Lipa: 130 years of AGERPRES means resolve, determination and ambition Multiple Olympic Champion in rowing Elisabeta Lipa stated, in a message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary, that these figures represent resolve, determination, and ambition. "'Many happy returns, best of health, (...)

