#AGERPRES130/Lucian Anghel (BVB): AGERPRES is on top of my preferences as credible information source
Mar 22, 2019
The AGERPRES National News Agency is on top of my preferences as credible information source and I believe it is a landmark in terms of professionalism, Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) President Lucian Anghel says in his congratulation message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary.
"AGERPRES is on top of my preferences as credible information source, which is broadcast almost instantaneously after an event takes place, as well as having a high quality. I believe these three features are essential for anything that means news agency or anything that means mass-media, in the context in which we are invaded by fake news and manipulation intentions all over the place. I believe AGERPRES is a landmark in terms of professionalism and I wish from all my heart that you continue the outstanding activity that you have been doing over the next 130 years. We truly need clear information and I believe this can lead to increasing the welfare rate in Romania, having access to information and enhancing the financial information level through materials of an extraordinary clarity which you create, and I congratulate you once more. (...) I believe it would be ideal that AGERPRES continued what it has done so far in terms of financial education, in all the partnerships you have conducted, and once more I congratulate you for these. (...) A super news agency such as AGERPRES I believe has an essential role in broadcasting and actually spreading the good news in regards to financial education of millions of Romanians. I wish you the next 130 years be at least as bright, beautiful and full of high-quality and prompt news broadcast to your readers," Lucian Anghel said.
***
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO- author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
