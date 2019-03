Insolvent Lactag Readies Sale Of Its Cold Cuts Factory Near Craiova, To Focus On Dairy Production



Lactag, one of the largest Romanian businesses in the sector of dairy and cold cuts manufacturing, reported a turnover of RON58 million in 2018, up 36% year-on-year, backed by the milk processing segment which generated the bulk of (...) Insolvent Lactag Readies Sale Of Its Cold Cuts Factory Near Craiova, To Focus On Dairy Production.Lactag, one of the largest Romanian businesses in the sector of dairy and cold cuts manufacturing, reported a turnover of RON58 million in 2018, up 36% year-on-year, backed by the milk processing segment which generated the bulk of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]