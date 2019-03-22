#AGERPRES130 Octavian Morariu: AGERPRES fully contributed to connection between world of sports and Romanian society



Member of the International Olympic Committee (CIO) and Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Vice President Octavian Morariu congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment, mentioning that AGERPRES fully contributed to the tight connection between the world of sports and the Romanian society. "AGERPRES is eminently the news agency of the Romanian sports, it has been a central vector for broadcasting not only the sports news, but also the emotions that our athletes’ performances stirred among the audience, the supporters. A faithful partner of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, AGERPRES contributed fully to the tight connection between the world of sports and the Romanian society. I congratulate this prestigious anniversary. MANY HAPPY RETURNS, AGERPRES!," Morariu stated. Former rugby player Octavian Morariu was a coach for a brief period of time after retiring. As of 2001, he became the President of the Romanian Rugby Federation. Subsequently, he was appointed President of the National Sports Agency (ANS), in rank of State Secretary. For the last ten years, between 2004 and 2014, Morariu headed the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee and currently he serves as the COSR Vice President, as well as President of the Rugby Europe and member of the International Olympic Committee. He is the fourth Romanian in history to be a member of the CIO, after Prince George Ghe. Bibescu, George Alexandro Plagino and Alexandru Siperco. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. 