Mar 22, 2019
#AGERPRES130 Elisabeta Lipa: 130 years of AGERPRES means resolve, determination and ambition.
Multiple Olympic Champion in rowing Elisabeta Lipa stated, in a message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary, that these figures represent resolve, determination, and ambition.
"’Many happy returns, best of health, accomplishments and happiness. 130 is a very beautiful age, an age that says a lot, at least to me. This means resolve, this means determination, this means ambition, this means success. Thank you for writing about me and for continuing to write. All the best!," the former great rower stated.
Elisabeta Lipa, aged 54, is the most decorated rower of Romania, participating in six editions of the Olympics, each time standing on the podium. Her track record includes five gold medals, two silvers and one bronze medal at the Olympic Games and one gold, nine silver and two bronze medals at the World Rowing Championships.
Between 2015 and 2017 she was Minister of Youth and Sports. Elisabeta Lipa is married and has one son.
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
