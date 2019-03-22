Romanians continue to trust Army, Church, NATO, EU (INSCOP poll)



The institutions Romanians continue to trust the most are the Army and the Church internally, respectively NATO and the European Union at international level, at the opposite end being the political parties - reveals an INSCOP poll, conducted in March 5 - March 13, on the Konrad Adenauer Foundation demand. According to sociological research, the Army continues to be the most trusted national institution - 68.1 percent of the respondents say they have high and very high confidence in this institution, up from the previous surveys (64.1 percent declared the same in January 2019 and 66.7 percent in November 2018, respectively). The Church follows next - 55.1 percent, compared to 54.5 percent in January 2019 and 52.8 percent in November 2018, followed by the Gendarmerie - with 48.1 percent, compared to 43.5 percent in January 2019 and 49.3 percent in November 2018, and the Police - with 43.2 percent, compared to 41.2 percent in January 2019, and 43.5 percent in November 2018, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday. The survey also shows that 40.9 percent of Romanians have high and very high confidence in the National Anti-corruption Directorate, 38.2 percent have high and high confidence in the Presidency (39.1 percent in January 2019 and 33.7 percent in November 2018), 35.9 percent in the City Hall, and 35.6 percent respectively in the National Bank of Romania. As much as 34.3 percent of the respondents have high and very high confidence in the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), 33.7 percent say they have a lot of confidence in the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) (in the previous survey, both institutions had a confidence level of 31.4 percent), while 29.2 percent of the respondents reported high and very high confidence in the media (compared to 27.7 percent in January 2019). Ranking last are the County Councils - with 22.3 percent very high and very high confidence (20.1 percent in January 2019, 21.2 percent in November 2018), the Constitutional Court - with 21.9 percent (18.4 percent in January 2019 and 19.9 percent respectively in November 2018) and the Government - with 13.8 percent (12.8 percent in January 2019 and 13.7 percent in November 2018). The ranking of confidence in domestic institutions is concluded by political parties - with 11.3 percent high and very high confidence (11.8 percent in January 2019, 9.1 percent in November 2018) and Parliament - with 11.2 percent (9.8 percent in January 2019 and 10.6 percent in November 2018 respectively). In terms of international institutions, NATO is ranked first in the top of trust - with a very high trust capital of 52.4 percent (49.9 percent in January 2019 and 54.7 percent in November 2018), followed by the EU - with 49.6 percent (47.8 percent in January 2019 and 52.5 percent in November 2018 respectively). The European Parliament enjoys a confidence capital of 46.9 percent (44.7 percent in January 2019 and 44.1 percent in November 2018), and the European Commission is quoted with 46.2 percent high and very high confidence (43.8 percent in January 2019 and 43.4 percent in November 2018). The INSCOP Research survey was conducted from 5 to 13 March 2019, at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation's demand, based on a questionnaire applied by interviewers at the respondents' home. The sample size, multi-layered, probabilistic, was of 1,053 people, representative of the non-institutionalized population of Romania aged 18 and above. The maximum permissible error of the data is plus / minus 3 percent at a confidence level of 95 percent. The maximum permissible error of the data is plus / minus 3 percent at a confidence level of 95 percent.

