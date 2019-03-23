USR’s Dan Barna: We are interested in group of new pro-European parties
Co-Chairman of the 2020 USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union, PLUS, ed.n.) alliance Dan Barna said on Saturday that his party is interested in setting up a group of new pro-European parties.
"The USR-PLUS Alliance proposes a breath of fresh air in politics, some fresh air that is undertaken, with new people, career-oriented and competent. At European level, we are interested in a group that will seemingly be defined after the outcome of the elections to the European Parliament, a group of new pro-European parties. A decision is not currently made, as it depends on the results of the elections. We are most likely considering a new European group that wants more Europe and the integrated development of Europe," Dan Barna told a press conference held in Cluj-Napoca.
Dacian Ciolos said, in his turn, that USR and PLUS are holding talks with the center and center-right parties in the European Parliament.
"A key role in this process will be played by the appointment of the future EC president, who will need the backing of several political groups in the EP and will have to come up with a political platform in order to have a pro-European majority. We are closely monitoring the way negotiations are being built because we intend for the 2020 Alliance to be a player in this process. When we say that we have objectives that we want to support in the EP in Romania’s best interest, they are already thought from this perspective. The moment we negotiate our accession to a political family or another, we will see to what extent our political objectives for Romania and the interests of Romania can best be supported there," Dacian Ciolos mentioned.
The Co-chairs of the 2020 USR-PLUS Alliance, Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna, are participating in the collection of signatures in Cluj-Napoca and in the evening will be present at a meeting of their candidates for the elections to European Parliament with citizens. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)
