#AGERPRES130/Vasile Banescu: Presence of National News Agency in Romanian media space is beneficial for public dialogue



The presence of the AGERPRES in the Romanian media is beneficial for the public, social and inter-institutional dialogue, Spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchate Vasile Banescu says in a message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary. "I feel privileged to convey, on behalf of the Romanian Patriarchate, the most heartfelt wishes to AGERPRES, the oldest news agency in Romania. The presence of AGERPRES in the Romanian media space was, is and I believe it will remain an excellent one for public dialogue, social dialogue, inter-institutional dialogue, because the messages that circulate in the Romanian media are often treated with superficiality. Which is what AGERPRES Agency has never done and does not do. At this important moment of the 130th anniversary of AGERPRES, I convey to the entire team the most beautiful thoughts, much objectivity, a lot of health, and, last but not least, a consistent and very welcome critical spirit which, if authentic, is always constructive. Thank you very much for the excellent relation which the Press Office included has with AGERPRES and I convey, once again, a good thought on behalf of the institution that I represent. ’Many happy returns!," the Spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchate conveyed. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) #AGERPRES130/Vasile Banescu: Presence of National News Agency in Romanian media space is beneficial for public dialogue.The presence of the AGERPRES in the Romanian media is beneficial for the public, social and inter-institutional dialogue, Spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchate Vasile Banescu says in a message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary. "I feel privileged to convey, on behalf of the Romanian Patriarchate, the most heartfelt wishes to AGERPRES, the oldest news agency in Romania. The presence of AGERPRES in the Romanian media space was, is and I believe it will remain an excellent one for public dialogue, social dialogue, inter-institutional dialogue, because the messages that circulate in the Romanian media are often treated with superficiality. Which is what AGERPRES Agency has never done and does not do. At this important moment of the 130th anniversary of AGERPRES, I convey to the entire team the most beautiful thoughts, much objectivity, a lot of health, and, last but not least, a consistent and very welcome critical spirit which, if authentic, is always constructive. Thank you very much for the excellent relation which the Press Office included has with AGERPRES and I convey, once again, a good thought on behalf of the institution that I represent. ’Many happy returns!," the Spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchate conveyed. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

City Insurance and Euroins Account for 60% of Romania's Auto Liability Insurance Market The ranking of the companies selling mandatory auto liability insurance policies (RCA) has undergone significant changes in the past decade, with many of those with hefty market share in 2009 now a marginal presence or simply out of the game altogether, such as Astra and (...)



PM Dancila showed firm determination to contribute to an even closer relation of Israel with the EU Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who attended on Sunday the inaugural session of the Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in the United States, showed she is firmly committed to contributing to an ever closer relationship of Israel with the European Union. "The (...)



Romanian PM announces that the Embassy of Romania will be in Jerusalem. The President of Romania, Klaus Johannis, opposes the Government By Constantin Radut In the speech presented today at the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference, PM Viorica Dăncilă announced that after the "full consensus" analysis is completed, Romania will move Israel's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "I am pleased to announce today to the AIPAC audience that (...)



PM Dancila says Romania's Embassy in Israel will be moved to Jerusalem Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that Romania's Embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "Romania's Government initiated an assessment process regarding the opportuneness of moving Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem. This is why, I am (...)



#130AGERPRES Octavian Bellu: AGERPRES found every time the solution to continue, managed to re-invent itself AGERPRES, the first Romanian press institution found every time the solution to continue and managed to re-invent itself, "the world's most successful coach", Octavian Bellu says in a message conveyed to the AGERPRES National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since (...)



PM Dancila talks to representatives of US business milieu with investments in Romania Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended on Saturday, within the visit that she is paying to Washington, D.C., a working lunch together with representatives of the US companies which have investments in Romania and, on this occasion, she reconfirmed our country's desire to strengthen the (...)



#130AGERPRES/Francis Dobos: National News Agency - lives devoted to that type of information which becomes formation Spokesperson of the the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest Francisc Dobos congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary and stated that AGERPRES represents 'lives devoted to that type of information that becomes (...)

