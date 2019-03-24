#AGERPRES130/Vasile Banescu: Presence of National News Agency in Romanian media space is beneficial for public dialogue
The presence of the AGERPRES in the Romanian media is beneficial for the public, social and inter-institutional dialogue, Spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchate Vasile Banescu says in a message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary.
"I feel privileged to convey, on behalf of the Romanian Patriarchate, the most heartfelt wishes to AGERPRES, the oldest news agency in Romania. The presence of AGERPRES in the Romanian media space was, is and I believe it will remain an excellent one for public dialogue, social dialogue, inter-institutional dialogue, because the messages that circulate in the Romanian media are often treated with superficiality. Which is what AGERPRES Agency has never done and does not do. At this important moment of the 130th anniversary of AGERPRES, I convey to the entire team the most beautiful thoughts, much objectivity, a lot of health, and, last but not least, a consistent and very welcome critical spirit which, if authentic, is always constructive. Thank you very much for the excellent relation which the Press Office included has with AGERPRES and I convey, once again, a good thought on behalf of the institution that I represent. ’Many happy returns!," the Spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchate conveyed.
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)
