Mar 24, 2019
#130AGERPRES/Francis Dobos: National News Agency - lives devoted to that type of information which becomes formation.
Spokesperson of the the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest Francisc Dobos congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary and stated that AGERPRES represents ’lives devoted to that type of information that becomes formation.’
"Many happy returns on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church of Romania and Catholics in Romania. Many happy returns of information toward formation! And we know that AGERPRES is not just an institution, but people, there are lives dedicated, devoted to that kind of information that becomes formation. A formation for the better, an empowerment. 130 years with ups and downs, as our history and life are, just as our country was. May this moment of anniversary be a moment of awareness for all those who are building AGERPRES today, who are building this information of the Romanians, toward their social, as well as spiritual formation and empowerment. For you and for us, for the service we mutually do to the benefit of the Romanians. Many happy returns to all those who serve the truth behind and inside this institution. Many happy returns to the people of AGERPRES, whom we collaborated with, the faces we know, their histories for the good and the service of our history as a people and as a nation. Many happy returns, AGERPRES!," Spokesperson of the the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest conveyed.
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)
