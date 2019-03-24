#130AGERPRES Octavian Bellu: AGERPRES found every time the solution to continue, managed to re-invent itself



AGERPRES, the first Romanian press institution found every time the solution to continue and managed to re-invent itself, "the world’s most successful coach", Octavian Bellu says in a message conveyed to the AGERPRES National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment. "AGERPRES celebrates 130 years, it is a moment of review, a festive moment. AGERPRES, the first Romanian news agency, we can see it as a survivor. All it survived for all these years, adapted to times, periods, it always found the solution to continue, to resist, to stay where it belongs and to communicate with those who consumed the news from AGERPRES as well. Let us remember that for a very long time, everything that meant news, everything that meant photography, we got it from AGERPRES. As it was possible at the time. And it managed to adapt, to reinvent itself, even though, as you know, this agency had many names over time, and today, we see it as a modern agency wishing to progress, wishing to withstand this extremely complicated period for the press in general. And it keeps us up to date with everything new around the world and us, the people in sports, we are satisfied with its concern to be a precise, accurate and realistic communicator. Especially in a situation where other news communicators present news less accurately or a bit colored, to appeal the public, however, AGERPRES remained in this area of concrete, of reality, and I commend it from this point of view," Bellu said. The renowned coach hopes for the Romanian sports to continue in the future to provide information for AGERPRES to turn into quality news: "I want to pay tribute to those who have worked over time at this agency and who are no longer among us, and to encourage those who are now working to look, if they have courage, to the future because this area is extremely volatile all over the world, not only at us, and to succeed, as did those who worked in all these 130 years, to find each time the solution for any change that might happen in our society. Many happy returns, AGERPRES, many happy returns for those who work there and let us hope that sport will give AGERPRES reasons in the future to bring us interesting, beautiful, spectacular news. I remember that AGERPRES, whether it was soccer or handball or gymnastics, managed to take us to the streets, to give us that impulse to bring thanks to those who have achieved the respective performances and finally make us proud that we are Romanians." Octavian Ioan Atanase Bellu was born on 17 February 1951 in Ploiesti and graduated the Institute of Physical Education and Sport, the 1974 promotion, the gymnastic major. He trained the Olympic gymnastics teams, participating in six editions of the Olympic Games, 16 editions of World Championships, 13 editions of European Championships, 5 editions of World Cup, 11 editions of European Junior Championships. In 2007, the World Record Academy awarded Bellu with "the world’s most successful coach" award, with a track record of 16 Olympic gold medals and over 300 medals at the European and World Championships and Olympic Games. Under his coordination, Romania’s gymnastics team won five world titles and two Olympic titles, as well as numerous individual awards. In 2009, he was included in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame. Among some of the most successful gymnasts that Octavian Bellu coached there are Lavinia Milosovici, Andreea Raducan, Monica Rosu, Simona Amanar, Gina Gogean, Catalina Ponor, Sandra Izbasa and Larisa Iordache. Between 2005-2006, he was a state advisor on sports issues at the Presidential Administration. Octavian Bellu became President of the National Sports Agency (ANS) on 4 January 2007, an office which he held until 14 January 2009, when the ANS was abolished and the Youth and Sports Ministry (MTS) re-established. He hold the Secretary of State for Sports issues office at the Youth and Sports Ministry (14 January-15 July 2009). He was awarded several distinctions, such as: Emeritus Coach - 1987; the "Sports merit" Order, 1st class - 1987; Honorary Diploma and Entraineur Honoraire title bestowed by the International Gymnastics Federation - 2000; the National Order "Faithful Service" in rank of Officer - 2000; the National Order "the Star of Romania" in rank of Commander - 2004; the Sports Merit, 3rd class with two straps - 2004; the Gold Column of the Romanian Olympic Committee - 2005; the "Sports Merit" Order, 1st Class - 22 July 2008; the Doctor Honoris Causa title from the National University of Physical Education and Sport in Bucharest (UNEFS) - 7 July 2011. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. 