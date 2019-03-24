PM Dancila talks to representatives of US business milieu with investments in Romania



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended on Saturday, within the visit that she is paying to Washington, D.C., a working lunch together with representatives of the US companies which have investments in Romania and, on this occasion, she reconfirmed our country’s desire to strengthen the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the US. According to a release sent by the Executive on Sunday, among the attendees, there were members of the leadership of Amgen, Motorola Solutions, ExxonMobil, Oshkosh Defense, Parsons, Merck (MSD Pharma), UiPath, Textron/Bell and AMRO. Within the meeting, the Romanian PM underscored the importance of the transatlantic partnership for the economic prosperity and security of Europe and the US, highlighting the fact that strengthening this tie is one of the objectives of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council. Moreover, PM Viorica Dancila reconfirmed Romania’s desire to consolidate and strengthen the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the US. The measures adopted by Romania’s Government which aim to increase the Romanian business milieu attractiveness was presented to the participants and an invitation to invest in our country was extended as well. Representatives of the US companies expressed the interest to pay a visit to Romania in June 2019, following the the presentation by the Romanian Prime Minister of the opportunities which our country offers in a number of areas such as healthcare, energy, research and innovation, information technology and communications, the quoted source informs. "Furthermore, the US investors commended the measures taken by Romania’s Government regarding the increase of the state budget designed to healthcare and infrastructure investments, such as the opportunities to increase the strategic defence industry. The constant dialogue between Romania's Government and the investors has also been mentioned within the meeting and representatives of the companies attending the talks commended the participation of ministers to the investment forums organised by the US companies. The talks also aimed the latest amendments brought to the legislation regarding the Public Private Partnership, with highlights on the fact that it includes extended contractual terms and allows a more flexible funding, as well as the sharing of benefits and risks among the public and private partner," the release mentions. Another topic widely debated within the meeting was aimed at the successes registered by the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council regarding a series of important files for the development of the business milieu. Last, but not least, PM Viorica Dancila thanked the US for the support grated to Romania for the accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, underscoring the benefits which this demarche could bring for the US companies developing business in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Rodica State) 