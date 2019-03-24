Romanian PM announces that the Embassy of Romania will be in Jerusalem. The President of Romania, Klaus Johannis, opposes the Government



By Constantin Radut In the speech presented today at the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference, PM Viorica Dăncilă announced that after the "full consensus" analysis is completed, Romania will move Israel's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "I am pleased to announce today to the AIPAC audience that (...)