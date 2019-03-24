PM Dancila showed firm determination to contribute to an even closer relation of Israel with the EU
Mar 24, 2019
PM Dancila showed firm determination to contribute to an even closer relation of Israel with the EU.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who attended on Sunday the inaugural session of the Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in the United States, showed she is firmly committed to contributing to an ever closer relationship of Israel with the European Union.
"The head of the Executive has mentioned that Romania continues its the special, strategic and economic relationship with Israel, which will be strengthened through a joint meeting of the two Governments, which will be organized as soon as possible. Also, Prime Minister Dancila showed that she is firmly determined to contribute to an ever closer relationship of Israel with the European Union. Last year, 70 years of uninterrupted relations with the State of Israel were celebrated, Romania being the only state in its region which in 1967 made the historic decision to continue the relations with the Jewish state. The Romanian Prime Minister underscored that, for our country, the tie with Israel is, first and foremost, organic, through the community of natives in Romania, significant in numerical terms, but also in its contribution to the establishment and development of the State of Israel," according to a Government press release.
The first event organized by the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union was dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism, under the aegis of the European Parliament.
"Moreover, at the end of the mandate of the rotating Presidency, a similar event will be held in Bucharest, which will mark the fact that we are united by our common values and we want to ensure a better protection of the Jewish communities at European and world level. Furthermore, she supported Romania’s commitment to endorsing the peace process and identifying a peaceful solution," the Government release mentions.
The Prime Minister highlighted the status of Romania as a strategic partner of the US and a close friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. She also said that Romania is one of "the strongest and steadier allies of the United States" and that the bilateral relationship is on an ascendant trend within the Strategic Partnership, on all its dimensions - political, economic and strategic.
According to the press release, the AIPAC is one of the most powerful organizations in the US whose role is to "strengthen, protect and promote the US-Israel relationship in a way that strengthens the security of the United States and Israel." The conferences organized in previous years were also attended by US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, US Vice President Mike Pence, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This year’s meeting will be attended by US Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It is the first time when a Romanian Prime Minister delivers an inaugural speech within this international political forum, the Government release mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]