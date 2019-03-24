City Insurance and Euroins Account for 60% of Romania’s Auto Liability Insurance Market



The ranking of the companies selling mandatory auto liability insurance policies (RCA) has undergone significant changes in the past decade, with many of those with hefty market share in 2009 now a marginal presence or simply out of the game altogether, such as Astra and (...) City Insurance and Euroins Account for 60% of Romania’s Auto Liability Insurance Market.The ranking of the companies selling mandatory auto liability insurance policies (RCA) has undergone significant changes in the past decade, with many of those with hefty market share in 2009 now a marginal presence or simply out of the game altogether, such as Astra and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]