 
Romaniapress.com

March 24, 2019

City Insurance and Euroins Account for 60% of Romania’s Auto Liability Insurance Market
Mar 24, 2019

City Insurance and Euroins Account for 60% of Romania’s Auto Liability Insurance Market.
The ranking of the companies selling mandatory auto liability insurance policies (RCA) has undergone significant changes in the past decade, with many of those with hefty market share in 2009 now a marginal presence or simply out of the game altogether, such as Astra and (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila showed firm determination to contribute to an even closer relation of Israel with the EU Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who attended on Sunday the inaugural session of the Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in the United States, showed she is firmly committed to contributing to an ever closer relationship of Israel with the European Union. "The (...)

Romanian PM announces that the Embassy of Romania will be in Jerusalem. The President of Romania, Klaus Johannis, opposes the Government By Constantin Radut In the speech presented today at the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference, PM Viorica Dăncilă announced that after the "full consensus" analysis is completed, Romania will move Israel's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "I am pleased to announce today to the AIPAC audience that (...)

PM Dancila says Romania's Embassy in Israel will be moved to Jerusalem Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that Romania&#39;s Embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "Romania&#39;s Government initiated an assessment process regarding the opportuneness of moving Romania&#39;s Embassy to Jerusalem. This is why, I am (...)

#130AGERPRES Octavian Bellu: AGERPRES found every time the solution to continue, managed to re-invent itself AGERPRES, the first Romanian press institution found every time the solution to continue and managed to re-invent itself, "the world&#39;s most successful coach", Octavian Bellu says in a message conveyed to the AGERPRES National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since (...)

PM Dancila talks to representatives of US business milieu with investments in Romania Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended on Saturday, within the visit that she is paying to Washington, D.C., a working lunch together with representatives of the US companies which have investments in Romania and, on this occasion, she reconfirmed our country&#39;s desire to strengthen the (...)

#130AGERPRES/Francis Dobos: National News Agency - lives devoted to that type of information which becomes formation Spokesperson of the the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest Francisc Dobos congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary and stated that AGERPRES represents &#39;lives devoted to that type of information that becomes (...)

President Iohannis: I want a well-organised, well-thought-out referendum President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday that the referendum on justice should be "well-organised, well-thought-out" in partnership with the civil society and with political parties "good faith." "In order to give the Romanians their vote back, I started to re-assess (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |