Decathlon Opens Store in Bistrita, Plans Five New Store Openings in 2019



Sporting goods retailer Decathlon will be opening a store in Bistrita Retail Park on March 28 and plans to open five units throughout Romania by the end of the year. Decathlon Opens Store in Bistrita, Plans Five New Store Openings in 2019.Sporting goods retailer Decathlon will be opening a store in Bistrita Retail Park on March 28 and plans to open five units throughout Romania by the end of the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]