#AGERPRES130 German Ambassador: National News Agency - central landmark in Romania’s media landscape
Mar 25, 2019
The AGERPRES National News Agency is a central landmark in the media landscape of Romania, says German Ambassador in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt.
"130 years, what a venerable age! AGERPRES, under its different names, has had a tumultuous history. It went through wars, dictatorships, and a very difficult transition period, after the Revolution. AGERPRES, however, has easily adjusted to modern journalism and it is still a central landmark in Romania’s media landscape. I openly tell you that I appreciate very much how AGERPRES works. You have very often transmitted what we had to say and you did it with your well-known accuracy and professionalism. So, thank you very much, and I would like to wish you, on this special jubilee, "Many happy returns, AGERPRES!" Well done, keep up the good work!", says the German ambassador in the message sent on the 130th anniversary of AGERPRES.
The history of the National News Agency AGERPRES begins on 27 March, 1889, when PP Carp, Foreign Minister at that date, signs the birth certificate of the Romania’s Telegraph Agency, which broadcast in the country an "accurate and fast service of all news of general or special interest".
In less than a month, Romania’s Telegraph Agency began its activity effectively, with the first "telegram" being dispatched on 11 April 11.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has had an uninterrupted transmission of news and information.
In its 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has maintained its role of being the main source of information for citizens and institutions in the country, but also the most important source of news about Romania, abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, impartial information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)
