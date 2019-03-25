PM Dancila presents anti-Semitism combat projects to Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented on Sunday, during a meeting with the leadership of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Romania's recent projects to fight anti-Semitism and promote Holocaust education. According to a Government press release, Viorica Dancila, during a working visit in Washington to attend the AIPAC Conference, had a meeting with Arthur Stark, the chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and Malcom Hoenlein, executive vice president and CEO. "During the meeting, the importance of the transatlantic relationship for Romania and the personal contribution of the foreign dialogue partner to the strengthening of the bilateral relationship was highlighted. The Romanian official emphasized the importance of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA, recalling the advanced stage of the bilateral cooperation in the field of security and defense. (...) The prime minister of Romania spoke about the attractiveness of the Romanian business environment and presented the legislation in force, including the one regarding the public-private partnership," the release informs. According to the same sources, the officials expressed their appreciation for Romania's commitment to combating anti-Semitism and xenophobia and evoked the very good cooperation, for over three decades, between Romania and the organization they are leading. They have announced their readiness to visit our country in June, accompanied by a delegation of business people interested in making investments. "The president and vice-president of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations also highlighted the close cooperation between Romania and the United States, as well as the intense cooperation between Romania and the State of Israel. In order to strengthen the relationship with the State of Israel, the representatives of the Organization expressed the need to appoint an ambassador of Romania, expressing the perplexity that, although there is a proposal, this is delayed," the release also mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

