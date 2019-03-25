BCR Wants to Distribute RON485M as Dividends
Mar 25, 2019
BCR Wants to Distribute RON485M as Dividends.
Romanian lender BCR, 99.87% owned by Austria's Erste, proposes to distribute half its 2018 net profit, or RON485 million, as dividends.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Simona Halep wins Heart Award at Fed CupThe Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, won the Heart Award on Monday after her remarkable victory in the Czech Republic Fed Cup first round, according to the official website of the competition.
Halep had their counter-candidates, following the World and World Group II (...)