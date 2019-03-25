BCR Wants to Distribute RON485M as Dividends



Romanian lender BCR, 99.87% owned by Austria's Erste, proposes to distribute half its 2018 net profit, or RON485 million, as dividends. BCR Wants to Distribute RON485M as Dividends.Romanian lender BCR, 99.87% owned by Austria's Erste, proposes to distribute half its 2018 net profit, or RON485 million, as dividends. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]