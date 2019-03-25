#AGERPRES130/Paula Popoiu: National News Agency - important mark on map of those who want true information



Director of the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, Paula Popoiu, congratulates AGERPRES on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since its establishment and states that the National News Agency represents 'a very important mark on the map of those who want to obtain true information." "130 years - an impressive age! Informing the public for 130 years seems to me, indeed, a long way and a glorious journey at the same time. To be in such a way at the disposal of those seeking sources of information and, above all, living 130 years in this environment I find it commendable. So, I can only say that you have followed an impressive cursus honorum of 130 years, wish you twice that and even more. Especially in these times, where information comes from all sides, you are still the most credible news agency. If I want to look for a piece of news to believe in, I search for AGERPRES. You are indeed a very important mark on the map of those who want to be informed, who want to obtain true information. Congratulations! May God give you 1,300 years from now on and, of course, we will return in the next lives to read you. Many happy returns!" the Village Museum director says in the message sent on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since the establishment of AGERPRES. *** The history of the National News Agency AGERPRES begins on 27 March, 1889, when PP Carp, Foreign Minister at that date, signs the birth certificate of the Romania's Telegraph Agency, which broadcast in the country an "accurate and fast service of all news of general or special interest". In less than a month, Romania's Telegraph Agency began its activity effectively, with the first "telegram" being dispatched on 11 April 11. Since 1921, the National News Agency has had an uninterrupted transmission of news and information. In its 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has maintained its role of being the main source of information for citizens and institutions in the country, but also the most important source of news about Romania, abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, impartial information.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican)

