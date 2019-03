#AGERPRES130 MP Gigel Stirbu: National News Agency, institution proving professionalism, held in high regard



The National News Agency is an institution that proves professionalism is held in high regard, the Chair of the Culture, Arts, Mass-Media Committee with the Chamber of Deputies, Gigel Stirbu, says on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since the establishment of AGERPRES. "What I can say is that I appreciate very much what is going on there, at AGERPRES, the work of that team. It is an emblematic institution of the Romanian society, honouring the press not only of Romania, but the press all over Europe, an institution showing that professionalism is held in high regard. On your 130th anniversary, I wish you to remain the same upright, non-biased professionals dedicated to your craft, and your institution to turn as many years as it celebrates now," the Member of Parliament, Deputy Gigel Stirbu says. *** The history of the National News Agency AGERPRES begins on 27 March, 1889, when P.P. Carp, the Foreign Minister at the date, signs the birth certificate of the Romania's Telegraph Agency, which broadcast in the country an "accurate and fast service of all news of general or special interest". In less than a month, Romania's Telegraph Agency began its activity effectively, with the first "telegram" being dispatched on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has had an uninterrupted transmission of news and information. In its 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has maintained its role of main source of information for citizens and institutions in the country, but also the most important source of news about Romania, abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.AGERPRES(RO - author: Cristina Matei, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

