Former international football player Dorinel Munteanu told journalists of the AGERPRES National News Agency, in a message on the agency's 130th anniversary, to further preserve their objectivity and always highlight all the best. "I wish you many happy returns, lots of success in your activity, high ratings, maximum objectivity and may you bring all the best to the attention of the millions of readers," was Dorinel Munteanu's message. The former 'Golden Generation' footballer, born on June 25, 1968 in Gradinari - Caras-Severin County, is the record-holder by the number of appearances in Romania's national football team - 134. Munteanu shot to fame at Dinamo Bucharest, playing 67 matches for this team and winning with it the Romanian championship. He later played for foreign teams such as Cercle Brugge, FC Koln and Wolfsburg. Nicknamed "The German" or "The Ant", because of his long stint in Germany and of his hard work in every match, Dorinel Munteanu played for the national team in the 1994 and 1998 World Cup finals, and in the 1996 and 2000 European Championship. Along with Romanian iconic football players such as Gheorghe Hagi, Gheorghe Popescu or Dan Petrescu, Munteanu made it to the quarterfinals of the 1994 World Cup, the best performance of the national team. For the results obtained with Romania's national football team Dorinel Munteanu was awarded the "Sports Merit" Order, 3rd class. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first 'telegram' on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

