ACAROM: New Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Up 6.2% YOY To 4,756 Units In Jan-Feb 2019



New commercial vehicle registrations in Romania grew 6.2% on the year in January-February 2019, to 4,756 units, data from the Romanian association ACAROM showed Monday.