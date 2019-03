Romgaz Proposes Gross Dividend of RON4.17/Share



State-owned natural gas producer Romgaz on Monday proposed a gross dividend per share of RON4.17, of which RON3.15 related to the 2018 profit, RON0.08 related to retained earnings and RON0.94 according to emergency decree 114/2018.