Senate delegation led by Chairman Tariceanu to visit Morocco, March 27 - March 31



Chairman of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu will pay an official visit to Morocco, March 27-31, at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Speaker of the House of Councillors Hakim Benchamach. According to an internal memorandum presented on Monday to the Senate Standing Bureau, Tariceanu will be accompanied by Senators Renica Diaconescu (PSD), Catalin Toma (PNL), Dan Lungu (USR), Karoly Zsolt Csaszar (UDMR), Daniel Zamfir (ALDE) and Gheorghe Baciu (PMP), chairman of the Romania-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group. The Romanian retinue will meet the chairs of the two chambers of Morocco's Parliament, the head of the Moroccan Government and the foreign minister. The visit also includes laying wreaths at the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, a mainstay of any official foreign visit to Morocco, and a tour of the Tanger Med port, the largest port of Morocco, which provides the maritime link with over 90 countries from around the world. "The visit is part of the steps to continue and intensify the parliamentary dialogue at the level of the leadership of the two legislative bodies and friendship groups, given that Morocco is a priority relationship for boosting political dialogue and expanding cooperation between Romania and the countries of North Africa, according to an info from the Embassy of Romania in Morocco." Accommodation and internal transport for the Romanian delegation during the visit will be borne entirely by the Moroccan side, according to a mention in the memorandum. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

