Pope Francis’s visit to Romania to be carried out in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj
Mar 25, 2019
Pope Francis’s visit to Romania to be carried out in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.
Pope Francis’s apostolic visit to Romania will be carried out between 31 May and 2 June, in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj, the Presidential Administration informed on Monday.
According to the quoted source, the Sovereign Pontiff will be in Bucharest on 31 May, on 1 June he will tour Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi and on 2 June he will be in Blaj.
President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Pope Francis on 31 May, at 11:30hrs, at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport and the official welcoming ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace is schedule to take place at 12:00hrs. The two will carry out tete-a-tete talks and, afterwards, a meeting with the authorities, the civil society and the diplomatic body is scheduled to take place. The head of state and the Sovereign Pontiff will both deliver speeches.
Moreover, on 31 May, the Pope will have a private meeting with Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), at the Patriarchal Palace. Furthermore, the high hierarch will then meet with the Permanent Synod of the BOR.
The Sovereign Pontiff will also visit the Romanian People’s Salvation Cathedral where speeches will be delivered and Easter religious songs, as well as "Our Father" prayer will be uttered. Afterwards, the Pope will attend the Divine Liturgy at the "Saint Joseph" Catholic Cathedral where he will preach.
On 1 June, Pope Francis will tour the Marian Shrine of Sumuleu-Ciuc, then he will visit Our Lady Queen of Iasi Cathedral and attend a meeting with young people and families at the Culture Palace in Iasi where he will deliver a speech.
On 2 June, the Pontiff Sovereign will attend the Divine Liturgy with the beatification of seven Greek-Catholic martyrs at the The Field of Liberty in Blaj and he is also scheduled to meet the local Roma community.
Pope Francis’s visit to Romania will end on 2 June, at 17:30hrs, with the official departure ceremony taking place at Sibiu International Airport, with President Klaus Iohannis in attendance.
The state visit of Pope Francis takes place at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis. The head of state extended this invitation the first time in May 2015, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Holy See, and renewed it in a letter sent to His Holiness in March 2017.
The President’s invitation was supplemented by the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Romania, as well as the personal message of Patriarch Daniel. The preparation and unfolding of the apostolic visit under the best conditions was possible with the support of all the relevant authorities, both public and religious, the Presidential Administration underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stefanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
