Pope Francis’s visit to Romania to be carried out in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj



Pope Francis’s apostolic visit to Romania will be carried out between 31 May and 2 June, in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj, the Presidential Administration informed on Monday. According to the quoted source, the Sovereign Pontiff will be in Bucharest on 31 May, on 1 June he will tour Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi and on 2 June he will be in Blaj. President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Pope Francis on 31 May, at 11:30hrs, at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport and the official welcoming ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace is schedule to take place at 12:00hrs. The two will carry out tete-a-tete talks and, afterwards, a meeting with the authorities, the civil society and the diplomatic body is scheduled to take place. The head of state and the Sovereign Pontiff will both deliver speeches. Moreover, on 31 May, the Pope will have a private meeting with Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), at the Patriarchal Palace. Furthermore, the high hierarch will then meet with the Permanent Synod of the BOR. The Sovereign Pontiff will also visit the Romanian People’s Salvation Cathedral where speeches will be delivered and Easter religious songs, as well as "Our Father" prayer will be uttered. Afterwards, the Pope will attend the Divine Liturgy at the "Saint Joseph" Catholic Cathedral where he will preach. On 1 June, Pope Francis will tour the Marian Shrine of Sumuleu-Ciuc, then he will visit Our Lady Queen of Iasi Cathedral and attend a meeting with young people and families at the Culture Palace in Iasi where he will deliver a speech. On 2 June, the Pontiff Sovereign will attend the Divine Liturgy with the beatification of seven Greek-Catholic martyrs at the The Field of Liberty in Blaj and he is also scheduled to meet the local Roma community. Pope Francis’s visit to Romania will end on 2 June, at 17:30hrs, with the official departure ceremony taking place at Sibiu International Airport, with President Klaus Iohannis in attendance. The state visit of Pope Francis takes place at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis. The head of state extended this invitation the first time in May 2015, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Holy See, and renewed it in a letter sent to His Holiness in March 2017. The President’s invitation was supplemented by the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Romania, as well as the personal message of Patriarch Daniel. The preparation and unfolding of the apostolic visit under the best conditions was possible with the support of all the relevant authorities, both public and religious, the Presidential Administration underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stefanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Pope Francis’s visit to Romania to be carried out in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.Pope Francis’s apostolic visit to Romania will be carried out between 31 May and 2 June, in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj, the Presidential Administration informed on Monday. According to the quoted source, the Sovereign Pontiff will be in Bucharest on 31 May, on 1 June he will tour Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi and on 2 June he will be in Blaj. President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Pope Francis on 31 May, at 11:30hrs, at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport and the official welcoming ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace is schedule to take place at 12:00hrs. The two will carry out tete-a-tete talks and, afterwards, a meeting with the authorities, the civil society and the diplomatic body is scheduled to take place. The head of state and the Sovereign Pontiff will both deliver speeches. Moreover, on 31 May, the Pope will have a private meeting with Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), at the Patriarchal Palace. Furthermore, the high hierarch will then meet with the Permanent Synod of the BOR. The Sovereign Pontiff will also visit the Romanian People’s Salvation Cathedral where speeches will be delivered and Easter religious songs, as well as "Our Father" prayer will be uttered. Afterwards, the Pope will attend the Divine Liturgy at the "Saint Joseph" Catholic Cathedral where he will preach. On 1 June, Pope Francis will tour the Marian Shrine of Sumuleu-Ciuc, then he will visit Our Lady Queen of Iasi Cathedral and attend a meeting with young people and families at the Culture Palace in Iasi where he will deliver a speech. On 2 June, the Pontiff Sovereign will attend the Divine Liturgy with the beatification of seven Greek-Catholic martyrs at the The Field of Liberty in Blaj and he is also scheduled to meet the local Roma community. Pope Francis’s visit to Romania will end on 2 June, at 17:30hrs, with the official departure ceremony taking place at Sibiu International Airport, with President Klaus Iohannis in attendance. The state visit of Pope Francis takes place at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis. The head of state extended this invitation the first time in May 2015, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Holy See, and renewed it in a letter sent to His Holiness in March 2017. The President’s invitation was supplemented by the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Romania, as well as the personal message of Patriarch Daniel. The preparation and unfolding of the apostolic visit under the best conditions was possible with the support of all the relevant authorities, both public and religious, the Presidential Administration underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stefanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dedeman's Paval Brothers One Signature Away from Paying EUR100 for The Office in Cluj Dedeman has reached an agreement with property investment company NEPI-Rockcastle and businessman Ovidiu Sandor to buy The Office building in Cluj-Napoca in the largest deal outside Bucharest, market sources say.



ZF HR Trends: Flexible Hours Needed to Boost Employee Productivity Employers must provide flexible working hours to improve employee productivity and to keep people working from them, ZF HR Trends conference guests said.



Simona Halep wins Heart Award at Fed Cup The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, won the Heart Award on Monday after her remarkable victory in the Czech Republic Fed Cup first round, according to the official website of the competition. Halep had their counter-candidates, following the World and World Group II (...)



Blue Air Signs New Agreement With TAROM Low-cost airline Blue Air has signed a new bilateral interline agreement with state-run airline TAROM.



CFR SA Appoints Constantin Axinia As General Manager The board of Romania's state-owned railroad company CFR SA has appointed Constantin Axinia as its general manager, the company said Monday.



President Iohannis: PM Dancila managed to blow up Romania's relationship with Arab world as well President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila managed to blow up the relationship with the Arab world as well, showing that King Abdullah II of Jordan felt offended by Dancila's statements and therefore cancelled a planned visit to Romania. "Initially, (...)



Vascar Opens Store In Iasi, Reaches 19 Units In Moldavia Region Vascar, one of the leading cold cuts and canned food producers, has opened a new store in the city of Iasi, reaching four units in the city and 19 in the region of Moldavia.

