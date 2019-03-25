 
Halep, Buzarnescu, Begu, Niculescu, Olaru, selected for Romania’s FedCup team semifinal against France
Simona Halep, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Irina Begu, Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru have been nominated by non-playing captain Florin Segarceanu for the Fed Cup tennis semi-finals in Rouen, France, April 20-21, the Romanian Tennis Federation reported on Monday. Segarceanu said Romania’s Fed Cup team is united, denying rumors according that Simona Halep would have conditioned her presence on being paid a certain amount of money. He called the composition of the team the best choice at the moment. Ana Bogdan, who this year has failed to score a win while moving out of the top 100 ranking, no longer makes the team. The match between the women’s tennis teams of France and Romania in the Fed Cup semi-finals will take place in Rouen, April 20 and 21, on a hard court. In the Fed Cup World Group quarter-finals, Romania defeated the Czech Republic, the defending champion, 3-2, thanks to the points scored by Simona Halep, who won both singles matches, and by the Irina Begu/Monica Niculescu double, while France beat Belgium 3-1. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

