Mar 25, 2019
Halep, Buzarnescu, Begu, Niculescu, Olaru, selected for Romania’s FedCup team semifinal against France.
Simona Halep, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Irina Begu, Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru have been nominated by non-playing captain Florin Segarceanu for the Fed Cup tennis semi-finals in Rouen, France, April 20-21, the Romanian Tennis Federation reported on Monday.
Segarceanu said Romania’s Fed Cup team is united, denying rumors according that Simona Halep would have conditioned her presence on being paid a certain amount of money.
He called the composition of the team the best choice at the moment.
Ana Bogdan, who this year has failed to score a win while moving out of the top 100 ranking, no longer makes the team.
The match between the women’s tennis teams of France and Romania in the Fed Cup semi-finals will take place in Rouen, April 20 and 21, on a hard court.
In the Fed Cup World Group quarter-finals, Romania defeated the Czech Republic, the defending champion, 3-2, thanks to the points scored by Simona Halep, who won both singles matches, and by the Irina Begu/Monica Niculescu double, while France beat Belgium 3-1. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
