 
Romaniapress.com

March 25, 2019

CFR SA Appoints Constantin Axinia As General Manager
Mar 25, 2019

CFR SA Appoints Constantin Axinia As General Manager.
The board of Romania's state-owned railroad company CFR SA has appointed Constantin Axinia as its general manager, the company said Monday.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dedeman's Paval Brothers One Signature Away from Paying EUR100 for The Office in Cluj Dedeman has reached an agreement with property investment company NEPI-Rockcastle and businessman Ovidiu Sandor to buy The Office building in Cluj-Napoca in the largest deal outside Bucharest, market sources say.

ZF HR Trends: Flexible Hours Needed to Boost Employee Productivity Employers must provide flexible working hours to improve employee productivity and to keep people working from them, ZF HR Trends conference guests said.

Simona Halep wins Heart Award at Fed Cup The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, won the Heart Award on Monday after her remarkable victory in the Czech Republic Fed Cup first round, according to the official website of the competition. Halep had their counter-candidates, following the World and World Group II (...)

Blue Air Signs New Agreement With TAROM Low-cost airline Blue Air has signed a new bilateral interline agreement with state-run airline TAROM.

President Iohannis: PM Dancila managed to blow up Romania's relationship with Arab world as well President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila managed to blow up the relationship with the Arab world as well, showing that King Abdullah II of Jordan felt offended by Dancila&#39;s statements and therefore cancelled a planned visit to Romania. "Initially, (...)

Pope Francis's visit to Romania to be carried out in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj Pope Francis&#39;s apostolic visit to Romania will be carried out between 31 May and 2 June, in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj, the Presidential Administration informed on Monday. According to the quoted source, the Sovereign Pontiff will be in Bucharest on 31 May, on 1 June he will (...)

Vascar Opens Store In Iasi, Reaches 19 Units In Moldavia Region Vascar, one of the leading cold cuts and canned food producers, has opened a new store in the city of Iasi, reaching four units in the city and 19 in the region of Moldavia.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |