CFR SA Appoints Constantin Axinia As General Manager
Mar 25, 2019
CFR SA Appoints Constantin Axinia As General Manager.
The board of Romania's state-owned railroad company CFR SA has appointed Constantin Axinia as its general manager, the company said Monday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
