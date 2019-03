Builder Octagon Files for Insolvency



Construction company Octagon Contracting&Engineering, one of the most active players on the local market, owned by Alexandros Ignatiadis and Paschalis Paganias, has filed for insolvency at the Bucharest Court. Builder Octagon Files for Insolvency.Construction company Octagon Contracting&Engineering, one of the most active players on the local market, owned by Alexandros Ignatiadis and Paschalis Paganias, has filed for insolvency at the Bucharest Court. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]