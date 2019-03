CFA: Financial Analysts’ Confidence In Romania’s Economy Perks Up in February



Financial analysts’ confidence in Romania’s economy perked up in February compared with January but is still below the level recorded in February 2018, according to the macroeconomic confidence index measured by CFA Romania. CFA: Financial Analysts’ Confidence In Romania’s Economy Perks Up in February.Financial analysts’ confidence in Romania’s economy perked up in February compared with January but is still below the level recorded in February 2018, according to the macroeconomic confidence index measured by CFA Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]