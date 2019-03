Alro Group Posts Net Profit of RON235M in 2018, Down 39% on Year



Alro Group, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, registered a net profit of RON235 million in 2018, down 39.8% compared with a net profit of RON391 million in 2017.