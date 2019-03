Dedeman’s Paval Brothers One Signature Away from Paying EUR100M for The Office in Cluj



Dedeman has reached an agreement with property investment company NEPI-Rockcastle and businessman Ovidiu Sandor to buy The Office building in Cluj-Napoca in the largest deal outside Bucharest, market sources say.