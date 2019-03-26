PSD’s Dragnea: Iohannis fights against his own contry through everything he does
Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea accused President Klaus Iohannis of "fighting against his own country through everything he does", adding that the latter "hates" Romania.
"What Iohannis does he does out of desperation. Certainly, he is also pushed from behind, he has his puppeteers at the back. It is obvious to anyone who understands what’s going on in the country, in Europe and in the world. I believe we will win this battle, because the major difference between us and them is that we fight for Romania. He fights against his own country through everything he does, through absolutely everything he is fighting against his country ... It is very difficult for me to make a hierarchy of all the negative actions of this man who hates his country, incitement to social disorder, incitement to protests and violent protests, encouraging them, no position, no fight on his behalf to achieve something for this country. His direction, his approach is not to upset, to get along well with Europe’s leaders. Never will Europe’s leaders lose sleep for our concern, because everybody has their own country and thinks about their country. That’s normal," Dragnea told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.
He stressed that the stakes of the elections to the European Parliament in May are Romania and the "lives of the Romanians".
"The stakes are Romania. The lives of Romanians are also at stake, a better living for Romanians or a worse living, a developed country or a stagnant country in development, a proud country, with chances to grow, to the extent of the potential it has or a country down on its knees and handed over to foreigners," added Liviu Dragnea.
He also said that the President of Romania is backed by "a parallel state, this occult, corrupt system that has seriously penetrated Romania’s justice in recent years, which has generated a series of unimaginable abuses in a democratic country, destroyed lives, broken destinies, Romanian capital almost destroyed, agriculture to the ground."AGERPRES(RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
