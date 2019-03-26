#AGERPRES130/Chamber of Deputies’ Dragnea: National News Agency, a landmark of correct, balanced information of citizens



AGERPRES National News Agency stays a reference point as regards the correct, balanced information of the citizens, on Tuesday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea. "" the Romanian Constitution reads. The press is meant to inform the citizens correctly and objectively, in agreement with the public interest. The fake news phenomenon is one of the biggest challenges we are facing globally. Fighting the spreading of false news involves creative solutions and becomes a component of national security measures. The AGERPRES National News Agency remains a benchmark for the correct and balanced information of the citizens. (AGERPRES) remains an institution that has acknowledged and fully assumed their role in the Romanian society - the one to inform objectively, in the public interest," the anniversary message sent by Speaker Dragnea reads. He adds that the 130th anniversary of AGERPRES is a "historic moment". "This year, AGERPRES turns 130 years since its establishment. I find it is a historic moment, showing not only the evolution of the Romanian society, but the fact that the Romanians still have landmarks they can head to. The National News Agency means quality journalism, information and respect for the citizens. I wish all those who worked and work for AGERPRES "Many Happy Returns!" Dragnea concluded. *** The history of the National News Agency AGERPRES begins on 27 March, 1889, when P.P. Carp, the Foreign Minister at the date, signs the birth certificate of the Romania's Telegraph Agency, which broadcast in the country an "accurate and fast service of all news of general or special interest". In less than a month, Romania's Telegraph Agency began its activity effectively, with the first "telegram" being dispatched on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has had an uninterrupted transmission of news and information. In its 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has maintained its role of main source of information for citizens and institutions in the country, but also the most important source of news about Romania, abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

