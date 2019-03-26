#AGERPRES130 Mihai Covaliu: Further expect you by our side, by Romanian athletes’ performances



The President of the Romanian Olympic and Sporting Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu, declared on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since the establishment of AGERPRES that he further expects the National News Agency to be there for the performances of the Romanian athletes at major international competitions. "130 years, I wish you to be equally balanced, present, up-to-date, correct and passionate about what you are doing. We continue to expect you by our side, by the performances of the Romanian athletes in the big competitions, in training and in everyday life. Many happy returns, AGERPRES!" said Covaliu. Mihai Claudiu Covaliu has over 12 medals in the saber event in his track record at the most important international competitions. At the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney he grabbed the gold medal, becoming Romania’s first saber Olympic champion. At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing he placed third in the saber event. He also won four medals in World Championships (one gold, one silver and two bronze) and six in European Championships (one gold and five bronze). After his retirement, he was the coach of the national saber team, in 2013 he became president of the Romanian Fencing Federation, and since 2016 he is the president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee. He has been included by the International Fencing Federation in the Hall of Fame and has received several distinctions from the Romanian state such as the National Order "For Sport Merit" in the III Class and the National Order of Faithful Service in rank of Officer. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.

