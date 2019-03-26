#AGERPRES130 Israel’s ambassador David Saranga on National News Agency: Objective, professional coverage



Ambassador of Israel in Bucharest David Saranga says that in an era where information and the accuracy thereof are essential, the AGERPRES National News Agency has a very important role, because it informs "in an objective and professional manner". "It gives me great joy to congratulate AGERPRES on its 130th anniversary. AGERPRES is not something unknown to me, we met 20 years ago when I was in Romania as vice ambassador, between 1997-2000, and I remember from back then how professional you are," the diplomat said in his message. Ambassador Saranga also refers to the professionally written, unbiased journalistic content run by AGERPRES. "We live today in an era where information and the accuracy of information are very important, and in this regard what AGERPRES does is very important, but also very professional. You usually inform people in an objective, very professional way, and very fast. Since we live in the days of social media and social media platforms, your activity is really important, and I personally really appreciate it. As for the cooperation between the embassy and AGERPRES, I know that every time we announce the organization of events, you always come and always cover issues related to Israel in a very, very professional manner. Another aspect I really like is your coverage of a wide range of topics, whether political, cultural or other, which shows how professional you are. I wish you another 130 years of activity and I wish you that they are equally successful as those you just celebrate today," says Israel’s ambassador in Bucharest. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mirela Bărbulescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) #AGERPRES130 Israel’s ambassador David Saranga on National News Agency: Objective, professional coverage.Ambassador of Israel in Bucharest David Saranga says that in an era where information and the accuracy thereof are essential, the AGERPRES National News Agency has a very important role, because it informs "in an objective and professional manner". "It gives me great joy to congratulate AGERPRES on its 130th anniversary. AGERPRES is not something unknown to me, we met 20 years ago when I was in Romania as vice ambassador, between 1997-2000, and I remember from back then how professional you are," the diplomat said in his message. Ambassador Saranga also refers to the professionally written, unbiased journalistic content run by AGERPRES. "We live today in an era where information and the accuracy of information are very important, and in this regard what AGERPRES does is very important, but also very professional. You usually inform people in an objective, very professional way, and very fast. Since we live in the days of social media and social media platforms, your activity is really important, and I personally really appreciate it. As for the cooperation between the embassy and AGERPRES, I know that every time we announce the organization of events, you always come and always cover issues related to Israel in a very, very professional manner. Another aspect I really like is your coverage of a wide range of topics, whether political, cultural or other, which shows how professional you are. I wish you another 130 years of activity and I wish you that they are equally successful as those you just celebrate today," says Israel’s ambassador in Bucharest. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mirela Bărbulescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica Signs USD $119M Framework Agreement With General Electric Nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday concluded a framework agreement with General Electric Global Services GMBH / / GE Global Parts & Products GmbH, for the provision of complete maintenance and repairs services for the turbine, electric generator, valves and auxiliary (...)



AGERPRES Museum to be launched on Wednesday on 130th anniversary since National News Agency establishment The National News Agency launches on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 130th establishment anniversary, the AGERPRES Museum, a project which presents to the wide public photographs, documents and information of a historic value. All these represent testimonies of the most important cultural, (...)



UiPath Invests EUR500,000 In RPA Testing Laboratory In Bucharest The first unicorn in the Romanian IT sector has invested EUR500,000 in "Immersion Lab", a laboratory that enables Romanian startup customers and partners to test their administrative automation scenarios and see how Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and intelligence work, UiPath representatives (...)



Tax Watchdog: 2% Turnover Tax To Be Used For Energy Efficiency Projects The 2% tax on turnover which energy companies must pay to tax watchdog ANRE, under emergency decree 114 of December 2018, could be used for energy efficiency projects, ANRE vice-president Zoltan Nagy-Bege said Tuesday.



President Iohannis, civil society leaders kick off consultations on justice referendum Consultations between President Klaus Iohannis and civil society leaders on a referendum on justice legislation have started at Cotroceni Palace. Attending the consultations are leaders of the Funky Citizens, Expert Forum, Legal Resources Centre, Romania Initiative, December 89 Association, (...)



Canada's Molson Coors Group, Bergenbier Owner, Leases 6,000 Sqm Within The Bridge Office Space Project Molson Coors Global Business Services (GBS), the services center of Canadian group Molson Coors which owns brewer Bergenbier in Romania, has leased 6,000 square meters within the second phase of The Bridge office space project located in Bucharest’s Grozavesti (...)



#Romania2019.eu/ DefMin Les: EDF-important initiative which aims to tackle Europe's secuity, defence needs The European Defence Fund (EDF) is one of the most important initiatives of the European defence package which aims to tackle the current and future security needs of Europe, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les stated on Tuesday. "It is an honor for Romania to host this important event (...)

