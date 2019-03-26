Football: Razvan Burleanu - EURO 2020 will be a unique event for Romania
The President of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), Razvan Burleanu, on Tuesday told a press conference held in Cluj that Romania hosting four matches counting for the 2020 European Championships is a unique event, for which reason he invited as many people as possible to get involved, including volunteers.
"We will have very many special actions in every corner of the country, in order to be able to promote this sports event very well, as this is going to be a unique football event, including for the next 50 years, since I don’t think UEFA will ever organise such an event (EURO) in 12 countries at the same time again. (...) Therefore, while having this opportunity to hold this event, we shouldn’t just focus on organising the four matches, but we should make it so to actively involve every Romanian who wants to be part of this unique experience. (...) And we will also insist very much on the idea of developing the sports infrastructure in our country, because hosting an event like this, hosting the four matches, implies having a stadium, which we do have, but we are also interested in using this event to make a significant jump ahead in terms of infrastructure in general, since it’s clear football can no longer develop without modern stadiums and also without infrastructure at children and juniors level, where things haven’t been that good," said Razvan Burleanu.
He also added that for the organisation of the four matches, FRF wants to gather 1,000 volunteers, although Romania needs "a change in the collective mentality" in what concerns volunteering.
According to him, the sports and non-sports event organised by Romania on the occasion of EURO 2020 will also be beneficial to our country in other fields than the sports one.
"All these steps that we took since submitting the candidacy file, followed by the announcement that Romania will host the four matches counting for the European Championship, continued with the announcement that we made in Bucharest saying that, on November 30, 2019, one day before December 1, we will host in Bucharest the draw for the European Championship. Definitely this is the most important sports event of the EURO 2020 and this event helps us as more to position our country - and I don’t mean just in football here - as a very important player in the sports diplomacy area," mentioned the FRF president.
FRF on Tuesday organised in Cluj-Napoca a press conference on the tickets for the EURO 2020 and volunteering programmes carried out on this occasion. Participating were Razvan Burleanu, President of the FRF, Flori Sari, the manager of the EURO 2020 project, Miodrag Belodedici, EURO 2020 Ambassador in Bucharest and former international player Lucian Sanmartean. The tickets for the EURO 2020 will be available for sale starting with June. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
