#AGERPRES130/Senate’s President: In times of fake news, it is necessary to have news institution to deliver accurate information



Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu congratulates AGERPRES on its 130th anniversary and says that at a time when ’fake news and lapidary information have become a fashion’, it is all the more necessary to have a news institution ’to deliver accurate and quality information.’ "The 130 years of existence of the national news agency of any state is a historic moment. I consider myself privileged - along all Romanians - to have the opportunity to wish: ’Many happy returns, AGERPRES, at 130 years!’ Whether you were called the Romanian Telegraph Agency, RADOR, ROMPRES or AGERPRES, you have been an extremely important source of information for the Romanians in the country and abroad. And that is because, overcoming the difficulties of the times, you have remained professional. An easy thing to say, but very hard to do. In times when fake news and lapidary information on social networks have become a fashion, it is all the more necessary to have a news institution to deliver accurate, quality information," says the Senate president. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu refers to the importance of disseminating accurate information in the public space, underlining that this is also a desideratum of AGERPRES. "The distortion of the truth is extremely dangerous for the society as a whole. That it is why it is important to disseminate accurate and reliable information in the public space. The reader only needs raw, unaltered information. Hundreds of AGERPRES employees are working for that desideratum. Day by day, hour by hour. The best and fastest possible. Because time is the main enemy in this ruthlessly competitive media industry. The professional status of the Agency is given and maintained by the effort of all generations of journalists who signed under the AGERPRES logo. Moreover, adapting to technological developments - digitizing the archive, making materials also in video format, etc. - has been one of the pillars of maintaining the National News Agency at the level of performance demanded by the public. I wish you further success!", adds the Senate president. *** The history of the National News Agency AGERPRES begins on 27 March, 1889, when PP Carp, Foreign Minister at that date, signs the birth certificate of the Romania’s Telegraph Agency, which broadcast in the country an "accurate and fast service of all news of general or special interest". In less than a month, Romania’s Telegraph Agency began its activity effectively, with the first "telegram" being dispatched on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has had an uninterrupted transmission of news and information. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

