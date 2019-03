Tax Watchdog: 2% Turnover Tax To Be Used For Energy Efficiency Projects



The 2% tax on turnover which energy companies must pay to tax watchdog ANRE, under emergency decree 114 of December 2018, could be used for energy efficiency projects, ANRE vice-president Zoltan Nagy-Bege said Tuesday. Tax Watchdog: 2% Turnover Tax To Be Used For Energy Efficiency Projects.The 2% tax on turnover which energy companies must pay to tax watchdog ANRE, under emergency decree 114 of December 2018, could be used for energy efficiency projects, ANRE vice-president Zoltan Nagy-Bege said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]