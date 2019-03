Nuclearelectrica Signs USD $119M Framework Agreement With General Electric



Nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday concluded a framework agreement with General Electric Global Services GMBH / / GE Global Parts & Products GmbH, for the provision of complete maintenance and repairs services for the turbine, electric generator, valves and auxiliary (...)