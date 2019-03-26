AGERPRES Museum to be launched on Wednesday on 130th anniversary since National News Agency establishment



The National News Agency launches on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 130th establishment anniversary, the AGERPRES Museum, a project which presents to the wide public photographs, documents and information of a historic value. All these represent testimonies of the most important cultural, historic, economic, sports and social events which the AGERPRES reporters and photoreporters participated in. Those interested will be able to discover personalities, events, customs, landscapes, details from an old time Romania, as well as from nowadays Romania by accessing the following link linkul http://muzeu.agerpres.eu/. Also in the anniversary context, the AGERPRES team created a special section on the public website, www.agerpres.ro, #AGERPRES130, with testimonials of some personalities from different areas, such as diplomacy, politics, economy, culture and sports. The anniversary messages and the statements of several representative names for Romania can be read in the section https://www.agerpres.ro/agerpres130. Since 1889, the National News Agency writes history every day. Tens of correspondents have reported over the years from events in Romania, as well as abroad, the agency gathering millions of reports from all areas and collecting testimonies through millions of photographs taken, which present the world and life as they are. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea; editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)