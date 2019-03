Romanian Government Softens Bank Tax, Disconnects It from Money Market Rates



Romania's government will lower the tax on banks' financial assets and decouple it from money market rates, according to a draft published late Tuesday that amends the controversial tax decree introduced in December 2018.