Cremeria Emilia Sees Revenue Up To EUR4M In 2018
Mar 27, 2019
Cremeria Emilia Sees Revenue Up To EUR4M In 2018.
Romanian-German-held Cremeria Emilia ended 2018 with EUR4 million revenue from nine locations after three years in business.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Senior Software Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON29M, In 2019Business software solutions provider Senior Software plans to boost its turnover by 20% in 2019, to nearly RON29 million. In 2018, the company’s turnover grew 28% to over RON24 million, against the backdrop of a higher number of projects carried out for both existing and new (...)